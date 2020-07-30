Marilyn Udell Ferdinand (née Citron), age 82, beloved wife of the late Jerome Ferdinand; loving companion of Jerry Kogan; much loved mother of Brian Udell (Stella Navas) and Stacey (Wayne) Shulman; cherished Nana of Zachary, Hector, Ben (Noel), Jake and Brooke; dear great grandmother of Layla; fond sister in-law of Phyllis Citron; preceded in death by her brothers Everett and Bernie Citron; treasured aunt and beloved friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
or the Wounded Warrior Project
, woundedwarriorproject.org
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.