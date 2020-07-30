1/1
Marilyn Udell Ferdinand
{ "" }
Marilyn Udell Ferdinand (née Citron), age 82, beloved wife of the late Jerome Ferdinand; loving companion of Jerry Kogan; much loved mother of Brian Udell (Stella Navas) and Stacey (Wayne) Shulman; cherished Nana of Zachary, Hector, Ben (Noel), Jake and Brooke; dear great grandmother of Layla; fond sister in-law of Phyllis Citron; preceded in death by her brothers Everett and Bernie Citron; treasured aunt and beloved friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
July 29, 2020
There are no words to express our sadness. We feel so blessed to have been a part of Marilyn’s life. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was outside. We thank her and her entire family for loving us, and letting us in your life. Marilyn thanks for bringing our wonderful father the gift of happiness these past few years. Forever In our hearts, Suzy and Joe Kogen
Suzy Kogen Friedman
Family
