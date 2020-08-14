Marilyn V. Markiewicz, nee Kaczmarek, passed away August 11, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Joseph J. Markiewicz, DDS. Devoted mother of Joel (Michelle) and John (Patti); cherished grandmother of Matthew and Emily Markiewicz and Trisha (Cory Taylor) Vallone; loving great grandmother of Rhea Taylor Vallone; dear sister of the late Carolyn (the late Raymond) Klenske. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews, and their children. Marilyn was devoted to her family. She enjoyed being active in golf, tennis, Bridge Club, and gardening. She was a true philanthropist, world traveler, and a devout catholic to the St Mary of the Woods Parish for 51 years. She will be missed by all. Visitation Monday, August 17, 3PM to 7PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago. Funeral Mass will be private at St Mary of the Woods Church. If you would like to attend the Funeral Mass, please contact the family directly in order to be put on the attendance list. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maryville Crisis Center, 1150 N River Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016 or Misericordia Home, 6300 N Ridge Road, Chicago. Funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com