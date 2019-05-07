|
|
Marilyn Vincent, 72, beloved wife and best friend of Russell for 50 wonderful years; loving mother of David Vincent and Joshua (Alisha) Vincent; cherished Savta of Aaron, Maya and Julia; devoted daughter of the late Faye and Israel; dear sister of Sharon (Bob) Beiser; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Marilyn was a proud and dedicated Jewish educator for 40 years, including being the Director of Family Education at the Community Foundation for Jewish Education (CFJE). Chapel service Thursday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation B'nai Shalom (www.bnaishalom.org) and the Jewish National Fund (www.jnf.org). For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019