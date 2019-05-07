Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Vincent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Vincent

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn Vincent Obituary
Marilyn Vincent, 72, beloved wife and best friend of Russell for 50 wonderful years; loving mother of David Vincent and Joshua (Alisha) Vincent; cherished Savta of Aaron, Maya and Julia; devoted daughter of the late Faye and Israel; dear sister of Sharon (Bob) Beiser; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Marilyn was a proud and dedicated Jewish educator for 40 years, including being the Director of Family Education at the Community Foundation for Jewish Education (CFJE). Chapel service Thursday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation B'nai Shalom (www.bnaishalom.org) and the Jewish National Fund (www.jnf.org). For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now