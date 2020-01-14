|
|
Marilyn Walton nee Mullins, age 78, was taken suddenly and unexpectedly. She was the loving wife and friend of Thomas Walton for 53 wonderful years. Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Kimberly Sue Walton Zalinski. Marilyn's treasure was her family. Proud mother of Matthew (Rocio) Walton. Loving grandmother of Hannah, Logan, Anna, and Nancy. She loved helping them and spending time with them. Marilyn was a gifted pianist, great cook, and an avid golfer. She was a devoted friend to many. A visitation will be held Wednesday January 15, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL from 3:00-8:00PM. Services will be held Thursday January 16, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home at 10:00AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, Niles IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , would be appreciated. For more information please call 773-736-3833 or visit Marilyn's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020