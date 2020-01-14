Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Walton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Walton Obituary
Marilyn Walton nee Mullins, age 78, was taken suddenly and unexpectedly. She was the loving wife and friend of Thomas Walton for 53 wonderful years. Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Kimberly Sue Walton Zalinski. Marilyn's treasure was her family. Proud mother of Matthew (Rocio) Walton. Loving grandmother of Hannah, Logan, Anna, and Nancy. She loved helping them and spending time with them. Marilyn was a gifted pianist, great cook, and an avid golfer. She was a devoted friend to many. A visitation will be held Wednesday January 15, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago IL from 3:00-8:00PM. Services will be held Thursday January 16, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home at 10:00AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, Niles IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , would be appreciated. For more information please call 773-736-3833 or visit Marilyn's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now