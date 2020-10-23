Marilyn E. Wasserman, 78, of Northbrook, born Sept. 22, 1942, beloved wife of Jerome Wasserman; loving mother of Adrienne (Robert) Eschenbrenner and Sandra Wasserman; cherished grandmother of Alecia Eschenbrenner (Teresa Orlow) and Brian Eschenbrenner; devoted sister of Arthur (Lynn) Freedman. Marilyn died peacefully yesterday at home surrounded by her loving family. Private service and shiva. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (www.dystonia-foundation.org
). To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.