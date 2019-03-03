Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Watson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn Watson Obituary
Marilyn Watson, age 77, of Burr Ridge. Beloved wife of Michael Watson for a wonderful 50 years. Loving mother of Michael (Sarah), Gregory (Anne), and Daniel (Tracy) Watson. Devoted grandmother of Madeline, Michael, Brendan, Elizabeth, Joshua, Owen, Benjamin, and Declan Watson. Fond aunt and friend of many. Marilyn had many passions outside of her family, including gardening. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Morton Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. For Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now