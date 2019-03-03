|
|
Marilyn Watson, age 77, of Burr Ridge. Beloved wife of Michael Watson for a wonderful 50 years. Loving mother of Michael (Sarah), Gregory (Anne), and Daniel (Tracy) Watson. Devoted grandmother of Madeline, Michael, Brendan, Elizabeth, Joshua, Owen, Benjamin, and Declan Watson. Fond aunt and friend of many. Marilyn had many passions outside of her family, including gardening. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Details forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Morton Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. For Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019