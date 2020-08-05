Marilyn Saberman Weiss, 73 years young. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Henry Saberman, who tragically passed this past February. Loving daughter of the late Dorothy and Maurice Marx and Albert Weiss. Loving stepmother of Dr. Jessica Saberman (David Miller), and Sandra Saberman. Loving sister of James Weiss (Valerie), Cary Marx (Mari-Ann), Reenie Marx (Wendell Hyde), Wendy Marx (Ronald Boulard), and the late Edward Weiss.
Most beloved aunt of Allison Weiss Razza (Greg), Eric Weiss (Erin), Bari Marx Fradin (Richard), Peter Marx (Jennifer), and Matthew Hyde. Special great aunt of Isabella, Kayli, Jayne, Billy Fradin, and Ashleigh and Ryan Marx.
Devoted cousin of Fritzie Fritzshall and Roger Davidson. Dearest friend of Mary Ann Folino, and too many others to mention.
On August 3, 2020 we lost a beautiful and generous soul:
Marilyn Saberman Weiss passed away quietly at home after a brief battle with brain cancer. The sudden and tragic nature of this loss, has left all who loved her in a state of shock and grief. She will be profoundly missed by her family, friends, and the many students whose lives she touched. Marilyn had an extraordinary 50 year career as a math teacher at Near North Academy, Waller, and Schurz High Schools. Marilyn was always finding ways to help others and to inspire people to do the same. The Annual Blood Drive she started at Schurz was amongst the most successful in the city. She mentored new teachers, as well as students, and joined school committees in order to promote better understanding between staff, administrators, and parents. She ran the Student Council, attended every Prom, and when necessary, took her place on the picket line during teacher strikes. Teaching wasn't merely a job for Marilyn, it was her life long passion, and she was proud to have completed her 50th year in June of 2019.
But, anyone who knew Marilyn, also knows she was a huge sports fan. Marilyn was the only young divorcee we've ever known who fought her ex-husband for the Season Bears Tickets and won! She got the Bears Tickets and he got the china! Marilyn will be greatly missed by her Bears Fan family, who enjoyed their tailgate parties and cheering on the team regardless of the weather.
Marilyn had seemingly boundless energy and generosity, and was always giving to family, friends, and even strangers. She found a kernel of good in everyone ,and the positive in every situation no matter how difficult. This is her greatest legacy. She will forever be an inspiration to all who were privileged to know her. We also want to say a special thanks to her two amazing Care Givers, Sandra and Kate who were so dedicated to her and took such loving care of her.
At a date in the future when allowed, we will hold a Celebration of her life.
Donations may be made to: The Illinois Holocaust Museum, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org
or Melanoma Research Foundation, www.melanoma.org
.
To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private.
To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private.

To attend the funeral live-stream on Thursday, 1:30 PM CST, please visit our website.