Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Swiantek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Wieland Swiantek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Wieland Swiantek Obituary
Marilyn Wieland Swiantek, 58, died on October 18, 2019 at Alden Health Care in Long Grove, IL after a long illness and a complicated, too short life. A life-long Chicago area resident, Marilyn grew up and attended schools in Wilmette and Chicago. She loved animals and reading. Marilyn is survived by three children, several grandchildren, her father, and six siblings. All of us are happy she is finally at peace. Service is private. Donations in her memory may be made to https://my.pawschicago.org/tribute-donations/Donate.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.