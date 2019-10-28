|
|
Marilyn Wieland Swiantek, 58, died on October 18, 2019 at Alden Health Care in Long Grove, IL after a long illness and a complicated, too short life. A life-long Chicago area resident, Marilyn grew up and attended schools in Wilmette and Chicago. She loved animals and reading. Marilyn is survived by three children, several grandchildren, her father, and six siblings. All of us are happy she is finally at peace. Service is private. Donations in her memory may be made to https://my.pawschicago.org/tribute-donations/Donate.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 28, 2019