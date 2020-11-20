Marilyn Eleanor Hall Wolff (1927-2020) was a bright, funny, engaging and positive woman. For 92+ years she led by example as she lived her life with gusto, love and independence. Although stoic and straight forward she loved her friends and family voraciously through her actions. Marilyn, better known as Momo to her children and their friends, spent her last weeks at her daughter's home enjoying her 3 children, Susanne Eleanor Wolff Kamphuis (Gerrit; Kaleigh and Ian), Barbara Lynn Wolff Iverson (Daniel; Kirsten, Matthew and Samantha) and Thomas Edward Wolff (Shaheen; Kendall, Harrison and Creighton).
Growing up in Oak Park Ill, she also started her married life in 1956 with Paul Edward Wolff. He was Marilyn's loving husband for 39 years, and embraced Marilyn's joy of being a little left of center. Her humor and ability to adapt to any situation was endearing and why her many friends cherished her. She loved to laugh and was willing to add a bit of humor to a situation. She is known for being a gracious host, open to try anything, and her themed sunglasses
Glen Ellyn was her home for over 55 years and where she raised her family. She was a member of many organizations over the years including League of Women's Voters, Junior Woman's club, Couples Dinner Club, Relaquarians, PEO chapter JK, loved the COD Performing Arts Center and continuing education classes, Drury Lane Theatre, Art Institute Member, Book clubs, Bridge groups, girl trips each summer to Chautauqua NY and was a member of the First Congregational Church of Glen Ellyn. Marilyn embraced life, friends and her family; in tribute to her we will continue in that tradition. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the National Kidney Foundation
.