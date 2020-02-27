|
|
Marilyn Y. Ross, 92, of Fox Lake passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born April 22, 1927 in Rio, Illinois to Glenn and Ruby (Bowen) Young. On October 29, 1967 she married Arthur C. Ross.
Marilyn along with her late husband, Arthur were longtime residents of Skokie, Florida and Minnesota. They enjoyed long car trips together and were snowbirds for many years. Together, season by season, they could always be found traveling between the north woods and the ocean. Marilyn kept a very busy social life. She was an avid bridge player and found joy in playing card games of all sorts. Her time was spent doing enjoyable things with others such as bus trips to various theatrical shows and casinos. She took great pleasure in reading books and was a devout Chicago Cub fans. Most of all, her large family was her greatest joy; she never missed a family reunion. Marilyn was the most loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Survived by a daughter, Diane (Michael) Conklin; stepdaughter, Marcia (Reg) McCallum; daughter in-law, Debbi Ross; grandchildren, Andrew (Ashly Lawrence) Conklin, Sydney (Daniel) Fleming; step grandchildren, Heather, Meghan, Brian, Kevin; sister, Lois (the late Walter) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded by her husband, Arthur; stepsons, Leonard Ross, Douglas McCallum; siblings, Veryle Bruner, Garnet Hoing, Vada Carlson, Lois Johnson, Bernard and Robert Young.
Visitation Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10 am until the 12 pm funeral service at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081. Interment St. Paul Cemetery, Skokie, IL.
Info. Call 815-675-0550
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020