Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Marilyn Zahorik (Baer) passed away at home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joni Zahorik, her sister, Joan Elster, and her parents, Helen and Edward Baer. She leaves behind her husband, Bob Zahorik, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all adored her: Kathy Miller, Bob and Amy Zahorik, Lauren and Ben Anderson (Pearl, Marshall, and Alice), Maggie Miller, Mike and Katie Miller, Mike Zahorik, Megan Zahorik, Sammy Zahorik, Chris Horvath, Andy Horvath, and Rachel Horvath. She dearly loved and will be missed by her brothers and sisters-in-law, her nieces and nephews, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 11:00am with calling hours before the service from 9:00am-11:00am at Holy Cross Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60015. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Marilyn's favorite organizations: Misercordia https://www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online/or https://www.mercyhome.org/. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com Zahorik , Marilyn

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019
