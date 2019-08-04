|
Marilynn Bruder Alsdorf, 94, died peacefully at her home in Chicago on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1925 in Evanston, IL to Edward and Cora Bruder. Her husband, James W. Alsdorf and youngest son, James Jr, predeceased her. She is survived by her son
Jeffrey (Wilhelmina), of Seattle, her daughter Lynne, of Chicago, and by six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. With her husband, and after his passing on her own over the last three decades, she has been a passionate art collector and patron of the arts. She served for many years as trustee of the Art Institute of Chicago and made important contributions
to that institution, both in the form of art objects and of funding for the Alsdorf Gallery of South and Southeast Asian Art, designed by renowned architect Renzo Piano. A memorial reception in her honor will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Art Institute in her memory would be the best way to honor her legacy. Funeral arrangements by Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019