Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Marilynn Moores

Marilynn Moores Obituary
Marilynn (Pat) Moores died peacefully at age 91 in Naples, FL, on July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Henry (Hank) A. Moores, Jr.; her longtime friend and husband of four years, William (Bill) Chapman; her sister, Betty Smith; and her parents, Harry and Alberta Stickley. A former resident of Lincolnshire, IL, Pat worked for the Illinois State Scholarship Commission and Thorngate Country Club. Pat had many gifts, from painting to piano playing, and from entertaining friends and family to creating a loving home. Pat is survived by her daughter, Allison (Moores) Derr, and son-in-law, Timothy Derr; her son, Alan Moores, and daughter-in-law, Suzanne LaViolette; grandchildren Andrew Derr, Leslie (Derr) Ehrman, and Griffin Moores; their spouses Stacey Derr, Rob Ehrman, and Autumn Parry; and great-grandchildren Emilene, Henry, Nixon, and Milo.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019
