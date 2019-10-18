Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton
715 N. Carlton Ave
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton
715 N. Carlton Ave.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilynn Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilynn R. Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilynn R. Wagner Obituary
Marilynn Rose Wagner age 83, a 50-year resident of Wheaton, Illinois died Tuesday October 15, 2019 in her Wheaton home. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Glenn Wagner; loving mother of Jeff (Krista) Wagner and James Wagner, cherished grandmother of Maximilian James, Rory Grace and Miles James; daughter of the late George and Anna Ruppert, dear sister to the late Georgianna Ruppert and George Ruppert, and caring sister-in-law to Jack W. (Phyllis) and the late Robert E. (Myrtle); fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Marilynn was born in Chicago in 1935 and a student of DePaul University. She served over the years in many working capacities including her last as Executive Secretary at Nalco Corporation. She was a faithful member and volunteer of the First Presbyterian Church in Wheaton. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-7 pm at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL. A visitation will be held Monday at the First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton 715 N. Carlton Ave., Wheaton, IL from 9am until time of church service at 10am. Interment at Wheaton Cemetery. Funeral info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
Download Now