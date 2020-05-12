Marino A. Michicich
Marino A. Michicich age 80, May 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Jacquelynn (nee Mungovan). Loving father of Mark (Margie), Paul, Monique (Todd) Combs, David (Tammy) and Matthew Michicich. Dear grandfather of Andrew (Abby), Margaret, Ryan, Katherine, Jules, John, Morgan, Jack, and Marina. Brother of Lucian (Crucita) Michicich, Vera (Frank) Colao, Paul Julius, Barbara, Anthony (Sandra), and Mario Michicich. Uncle and cousin of many. Member of the St. Barnabas Golf League. Services and interment will be private with a Memorial Mass to be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 12, 2020.
