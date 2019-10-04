Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
5005 S. Wolf Road
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
5005 S. Wolf Road
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Accettura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Accettura

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mario Accettura Obituary
Mario Accettura, age 88, at rest October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Inez Accettura (nee: Tannura) for 59 years. Loving father of Mary (Rodney) Carroll, Perry (Kathryn) Accettura and Colette (Phil) Lombardo. Devoted grandfather of Meaghan Carroll (fiancé Heath Gemar), Mary Kate Carroll, Alec (Morgen) Lombardo and Sam Lombardo. Mario was the President and Owner of Holsinger Steel and Supply, Corp. in Wood Dale and retired after a 60 year career in the industry. Visitation Monday October 7th from 10:00 am until time of Mass 11:00 am at St. John of the Cross Church 5005 S. Wolf Road, Western Springs. Entombment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery – Christ The King Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Caritas Needy Family Fund at St. John of the Cross (www.stjohnofthecross.org) or () would be appreciated. Service information: Adolf Funeral Home – Willowbrook. 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now