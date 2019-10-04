|
Mario Accettura, age 88, at rest October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Inez Accettura (nee: Tannura) for 59 years. Loving father of Mary (Rodney) Carroll, Perry (Kathryn) Accettura and Colette (Phil) Lombardo. Devoted grandfather of Meaghan Carroll (fiancé Heath Gemar), Mary Kate Carroll, Alec (Morgen) Lombardo and Sam Lombardo. Mario was the President and Owner of Holsinger Steel and Supply, Corp. in Wood Dale and retired after a 60 year career in the industry. Visitation Monday October 7th from 10:00 am until time of Mass 11:00 am at St. John of the Cross Church 5005 S. Wolf Road, Western Springs. Entombment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery – Christ The King Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Caritas Needy Family Fund at St. John of the Cross (www.stjohnofthecross.org) or () would be appreciated. Service information: Adolf Funeral Home – Willowbrook. 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
