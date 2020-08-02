Mario D. Conte, beloved husband of Margaret (nee Girolamo); devoted father of Dino (Lisa), Gina (Bill) Blouin and Lori; loving papa of Jennifer, Matthew, Drew, Sam, Melissa, Ben and the late Kate Anne; dear brother of Filippo, Mary Parenti, the late Arturo and Saverio; fond brother in law of Robert and the late Donald Girolamo. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). The funeral mass will be private. For info www.salernofuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.