Mario D. Conte
Mario D. Conte, beloved husband of Margaret (nee Girolamo); devoted father of Dino (Lisa), Gina (Bill) Blouin and Lori; loving papa of Jennifer, Matthew, Drew, Sam, Melissa, Ben and the late Kate Anne; dear brother of Filippo, Mary Parenti, the late Arturo and Saverio; fond brother in law of Robert and the late Donald Girolamo. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). The funeral mass will be private. For info www.salernofuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
AUG
4
Funeral
09:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
