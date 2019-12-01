Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Mario Giannoni Obituary
Mario Giannoni, age 97, at rest on November 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rina (nee Guerra). Loving father of Mario A. (Patricia), Paul (Carol), Cindy (Vince) Ventrella and Dennis (Maria Yaneza). Devoted grandfather of Michelle (Matt) Taylor, Bryan (Janet Yang) Giannoni, Melani (Patrick) Pahlke, Rosa (Marcos Sanchez) Ventrella, Rina (Scott Johnston) Ventrella, Kimberly (Jacob) Riemer, Steven Giannoni, Gianna (Alexander) Keim. Great grandfather of Isaac, Audrey, Joshua, Alina, Levi, Elisabeth, Judah, Leah and Anthony. Dear brother of Egidio (Celina) Giannoni and Aurora (the late Guiseppe) Pucci. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rainbow Hospice, www.rainbowhospice.org. Visitation Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until time of prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. The funeral will then proceed to Our Lady Mother of the Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, Il. Info. www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
