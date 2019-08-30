|
Mario Savino, of Glenview, born July 19, 1926 passed away August 28, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Regina "Jean" Savino nee Burns; loving father of Anthony (Patrice), Catherine, Marie Sobolewski, Michael (Katherine), Paul (Jillian) (the late Victoria), Teresa La Cassa, Joseph (the late Andrea), Eileen, William (Jody), John (Carrie), Margaret (Joseph) McGowan, the late Mary Eileen and Patrick (MaryJo); dear grandfather of Anthony, Angelo, Christina (Justin), Mario (Katerina), Jennifer (Ryan), Nicole (Matthew), Joseph (Rebekkah), Daniel, Patrick (Christie), Robert, Antonio, Christopher (Kathleen), Michael, Elizabeth, James, Nicholas (Merritt), Regina (Matthew), Lauren (Matthew), Noel, Joseph, Olivia, Kate, Jack, William, Gabriella, John, Anthony and John; great grandfather of Dominick, Campbell, Anna, Madison, Payton, William, Hannah, Marie, Katelyn, Joseph, Logan, Raegan, Breckin, Liam, and Charlotte; cherished brother of Frank and Constance Koontz; beloved son of the late Anthony and Theresa Savino. Visitation Saturday, August 31 from 9:15 am until time of funeral Mass 10:30 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, C/O Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL, 60025, Advocate Charitable Foundation, (In Memo for: Midwest Children's Brain Tumor Center) 3075 Highland Parkway, Downers Grove, IL 60515 or Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. Funeral info 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019