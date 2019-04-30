|
Mario Trungale age 101 of Geneva. Beloved uncle of Joe (Candy) and David (Sabrina). Loving great uncle of Joey (Mary), Jeffrey, David, and Andrea (fiancée Steve). Fond brother of the late Joseph and Bennett and brother-in-law of the late Nancy Trungale. Visitation Saturday 9:00 am until funeral service 11:00 am, Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva. Interment All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials to National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130. Information 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019