Mario Zampa, age 92 of LaGrange Park. Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of 64 plus years to Joahnne Zampa, nee DelVecchio; fond father of Susan (Marty) Van Acker, Patricia Zampa and David (Eileen) Zampa; dear grandfather of Katie Cantwell, Matthew Zampa, Thomas Zampa and James Zampa; brother of Lill (the late Peter) Scola and Rich (Joan) Zampa; avid sailor and longtime, proud Motorola employee. Due to conditions of Covid 19, Services are Private for Family only. Interment Private Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.