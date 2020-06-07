Mario Zampa
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mario Zampa, age 92 of LaGrange Park. Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of 64 plus years to Joahnne Zampa, nee DelVecchio; fond father of Susan (Marty) Van Acker, Patricia Zampa and David (Eileen) Zampa; dear grandfather of Katie Cantwell, Matthew Zampa, Thomas Zampa and James Zampa; brother of Lill (the late Peter) Scola and Rich (Joan) Zampa; avid sailor and longtime, proud Motorola employee. Due to conditions of Covid 19, Services are Private for Family only. Interment Private Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved