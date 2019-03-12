|
Marion Adelman nee Godow, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Merwyn "Merv" Adelman. Loving mother of Janet (Jeffrey) Bunn, Dr. Philip (Loren), James and Ronald (Wilma). Proud grandmother of Amanda (Avi), Jessica, Matthew, Kyle, Nicole, Lindsey, Marisa, Hope, Michael, Daniel. Cherished great grandmother of Chase. Will be missed by many friends and family. Funeral Wednesday 10:00 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Rd.) Skokie. Interment private. Memorials in her name may be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019