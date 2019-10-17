|
Wife, Mom, Grandmother and volunteer. Marion Hajduk was all these and more. Born, 1930 in Omaha, NE Marion had five siblings, all of whom have predeceased her. She was devoted to her husband (John) and dachshund Bailey when living in Florida. Bailey predeceased her and is surely waiting for her at the Pearly Gates of Heaven. A devout Episcopalian and world traveler, Marion leaves behind her adoring husband John, her sons John (Shelia), Peter (Karen), and Paul (Emily), her grandchildren Valerie (Daniel), John (Darlene), Sean and Charlie, Great Grandchildren Joshua, Zachary, Maren and Jake.
Please make donations to JourneyCare Hospice for the loving care they provided to Marion and her family. 405 N. Lake Zurich Rd. Barrington, IL 60010
Oct. 17, 2019