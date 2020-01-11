Home

Marion Bromberg Levin


1920 - 2019
Marion Bromberg Levin Obituary
Born March 15, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois to Louis and Ida Bromberg. She was the devoted wife and best friend of the late Bernard "Bucky" Levin for 55 years. She is survived by her three sons, Jerry (Carol), Stuart (Marlene), and David (Ann). Grandmother of Joshua (Loren) Levin, Stephanie (Michael) Stern, Jonathan (Daya) Levin, Abby (Steve) Brody, Adam Levin, and Samantha Levin. Great-Grandmother of seven. Marion was a long-time volunteer for Brandeis National Women's Committee, both in the Chicago area and in Southern Florida. Marion loved her family, volunteering, and dancing. She passed away peacefully December 27, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. Interment took place December 30 in North Lauderdale, Florida.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
