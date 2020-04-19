|
Marion Hoffing nee Carlson passed away at age 104 on Sunday April 12, 2020. Marion is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ben Hoffing and beloved brother Ted Carlson. She is survived by grandson Steve Hoffing and Susan Mathews & family: Granddaughter Debbie Reher and Mike Reher & Family; Granddaughter Lisa Drehs and Roger Drehs & family; Granddaughter Becky Hoffing & family; nephew Richard T. Carlson; Niece Cheri Chiapetto and Mark Chiapetto & family; niece Ileen Minter; nephew Andy Norman & family; Dear friends Pat & Gary Handy, Judy Quinlan, Kathy and Don Vackar, Jane and David Walker, Jana and Jeffrey Conter, Joan Cooper, Rollen Michael Cooper & Jerome Wilczynski and a host of friends and associates from the Chicago Board of Education/Retired teachers and DKG Sorority. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marion's name to a charity organization devoted to providing assistance for those caring for people with Covid-19. Or if you prefer, make a donation directly to hospital or other healthcare facility caring for those affected with this disease. The funeral services will be held privately. She will be interred with her husband at Rosehill Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020