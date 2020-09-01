Marion Cohen, nee Krichilsky, ageless, beloved wife of the late Bernard; loving mother of Carol (Jay) Sorkin, Arlan (Lou), and Stuart (Betty); cherished grandma of Allison (Andrew) Stein, Jason (Lori) Fink, Greg (Alexis) Sorkin, Hallie (Joe) Pikrone, Brooke (Tom) Phillips, Dustin (Kelley) Anaas, Brittany (Michael) Muriello and Alex Cohen; adored "Gigi" of Josh, Maya, Ryne, Sloane, Levi, Penelope, Elsie, Gunnar, Henry, Regina, and Ethan; dear sister of the late Nora and Marty and sister-in-law of the late Frances and Phil; caring aunt, and friend. Service and shiva private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view service: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com