Marion Eileen (nee Young) Murray (1929-2019)
Marion, aged 90, received the sacrament of Last Rights and passed away quietly in her sleep. A homemaker and active in her church and community, Marion enjoyed a wonderful love filled marriage of forty three years with husband, William Ronan, who precedes her in death, along with parents, Leo and Bernice Young; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Robert Compton; and brother Gerald Young. Marion will be missed dearly and held forever in our hearts. She is survived by seven children Patrick (Ellen), Michael (Lisa), Eileen Miller, Mary Kay Larson, Larry (Perla), Loretta, and Kevin (Dana); 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; brother Ray Young, and sisters-in-laws Pat Young and Ellen Pisani, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 10am Thursday, Aug. 8 at St. Cletus Church, 600 W. 55th Street, LaGrange, IL. lieu of flowers, donations to St Jude, Misericordia, or .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 7, 2019