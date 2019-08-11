Home

Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Marion Manetas
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Presbyterian Home
3200 Grant Street
Evanston, IL
Marion Evans Manetas


1914 - 2019
Marion Evans Manetas Obituary
Marion Evans Manetas, 104, died on July 31, 2019 in Hospice at the Presbyterian Homes in Evanston, Illinois. Born Marion Arretta Evans on August 28, 1914 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she grew up at Mooseheart Child City in Batavia, Illinois. In the 1930s she moved to Chicago, where she met and married Thomas Manetas who preceded her in death.

She was warm, outgoing, and focused on helping people.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 1 PM at the Presbyterian Home at 3200 Grant Street in Evanston.

A gift may be made to the Presbyterian Home Foundation (for the New Hope Scholarship Fund) in Evanston, Illinois; Mooseheart in Batavia, Illinois; or JourneyCare in Glenview, Illinois.

For info (847-823-5122).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
