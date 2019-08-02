|
|
96yrs(b.5/8/1923-d.7/30/2019) Veteran of WWII. Preceded in death by her father David M. Geary, mother Josephine Mahoney Geary, sister Florence (John) Baseheart, brothers; Tom (Virginia) Geary and David (Eileen Betty) Geary, and her newborn daughter Meg (b.1957), and newborn grandson Lee Daniel (b.12/10/1994). Survived by her husband of 69 years, Robert Kelliher and children; Geary Kelliher, Jo (Dave) Drinnan, Mary Kelliher Liberty, Dan (Kathy) Kelliher, Anne Kelliher (Casper Kruisbrink), Eileen Kelliher (Stephan Waugh), Kitty Kelliher (Bill Schoen), Julia (Robert) Widiger, as well as 23 grandchildren and 12 great-granchildren, her sister Connie (the late Richard) Barton, and sister-in-law Betty Geary Melrose. Arrangements handled by Markiewicz Funeral Home 108 E. Illinois St. Lemont, IL.Visitation on Friday August 2, 2019 from 3:00pm-9:00pm, Closing of the casket at 9:30am Saturday August 3, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick Church, 200 E. Illinois St, Lemont, IL at 11:00am Saturday August 3, 2019.Interment to take place at a later date at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery 6072 W 111th St, Alsip, IL 60803. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: ,1140 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607. Little Calumet River Underground Railroad Project: Tom Shepard, 11319 S. Langley Ave, Chicago, IL 60628
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019