Marion F. Glassman, nee Cotter, longtime resident of Elmhurst, age 87. Beloved wife of the late James Glassman; loving mother of Maureen, James (Leslee), Joseph (Eva) and Julie (Brian) Kimball; proud grandmother of Celeste and Frank Glassman, Joseph and Ashley Glassman, Margaret Kimball and Maria, Johanna and Fabiola Garcia; great-grandmother of Willow; dear sister of the late Edward (Mimi) Stullken and a fond aunt of many. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday Sept. 4th at Visitation Church, 779 S. York St, Elmhurst. From 9a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Parkinsons Foundation www.parkinson.org are appreciated. For further info call:708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 2, 2019