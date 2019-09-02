Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation Church
779 S. York St
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation Church
779 S. York St
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Marion F. Glassman, nee Cotter, longtime resident of Elmhurst, age 87. Beloved wife of the late James Glassman; loving mother of Maureen, James (Leslee), Joseph (Eva) and Julie (Brian) Kimball; proud grandmother of Celeste and Frank Glassman, Joseph and Ashley Glassman, Margaret Kimball and Maria, Johanna and Fabiola Garcia; great-grandmother of Willow; dear sister of the late Edward (Mimi) Stullken and a fond aunt of many. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday Sept. 4th at Visitation Church, 779 S. York St, Elmhurst. From 9a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Parkinsons Foundation www.parkinson.org are appreciated. For further info call:708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 2, 2019
