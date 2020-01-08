Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148

Marion J. Auwerda Obituary
Marian J. Auwerda, age 89, of Indian Head Park. Beloved wife of Henry Auwerda; loving mother of Vivian (Garry) Sannes, Kathryn (the late Dennis) Benakovich, Paul Auwerda, and Tim (Laura) Auwerda; dear grandmother of 4; great grandmother of 2; loving sister of 9 brothers and sisters; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held on January 11 from 10am until time of service at noon, at Knollcrest Funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations, to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd., Suite 130 Landham, MD 20706, are appreciated. For info call 630-932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
