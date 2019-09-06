|
Marion J. Gianpetro, 96, of Wheaton, passed September 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Gianpetro; loving mother of Gregory (Geraldine) and Bruce (Cheryl) Gianpetro; proud grandmother of Brett (Sarah) Gianpetro, Anna (Rich) Ellis, Anthony Gianpetro and Maria (Nathan) Gianpetro; cherished grandmother of John, Gigi and Zach; dear sister of Josephine, Phillip and Salvatore. Memorial Mass Saturday September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church 101 W. Loop Drive Wheaton, IL 60189. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Hillside, IL. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 6, 2019