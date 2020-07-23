Marion J. Henneberry, July 19, 2020, age 94. Late of Homewood. Beloved wife of the late John R. "Jack" Henneberry. Dear mother of Thomas (Patti) Henneberry. Cherished grandmother of Sean Henneberry. Loving sister of the late Dr. Mary Jane Gray. Former long-time elementary school teacher at Infant Jesus of Prague School. Avid reader of Novels, especially Agatha Christie mysteries. She also loved nature, animals and crossword puzzles. Private family Viewing and Service will be held at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be practiced. A private graveside service will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Storm Lake, Iowa. For additional information contact 708 798-5300 or info@tews-ryanfh.com.