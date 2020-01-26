|
Marion J. Herbert-Fernandez (nee Brennan) age 96, passed peacefully on January 18, 2020. Marion was a WWII Army wife, telephone operator, lover of roses and an expert family baker. She took great pride in all she did, and in particular making a comfortable home for her family. As the three children grew, she kept busy and entered one of the family business, Marquette Photo Supply, owned and managed by her brother-in-law, the late Joe Herbert, next door to Herbert's Barber Shop, owned by her husband and father-in-law. For over 50 years she served customers and made friends until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peter M. Herbert, Retired Lt. Col., Army Reserves. She is survived by their three cherished children, Mary Ann (john) Scott, Peter Jr. (Diane) and Carolyn (Kastytis) Ilginis. She is also predeceased by her loving husband, John Fernandez. In addition, she is survived by eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, would be appreciated. Visitation Monday 9 am until time of mass 10 am at St. Thomas More Church. 2825 w. 81st St., Chicago, IL 60652; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements by Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, for info 708-636-1193.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020