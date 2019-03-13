|
Marion J. "Mike" Krupa, 87, a 30yr resident of Bensenville, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Mike was a Marine Corps Korean War veteran. He was a retired member of the Sheet Metal Union Local #73 and member of the Senior Polka Assoc. Mike was the loving husband of the late Dorothy (Luczak) Krupa (2007) for 19 yrs; dear father of Marian (Brian) Toomey, Jeannette Adcock, Suzanne (Patrick) Jay and stepfather to Carol (Jody Gray) and Steven (Anna) Ragan; cherished grandfather to 11 and step-grandfather to 4; loving great-grandfather of 2, step great-grandfather to 3; and beloved brother of Edward (Lucy) Krupa and Mary (Jerry) Costanzo. Visitation Thurs March 14 3-9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts Rd, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Friday 10:15am followed by 11am Mass at St. Julian Eymard Church. Private burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For info, 847-640-0566.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019