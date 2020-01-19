|
Marion J. Lorenz (nee Melka), age 91, a resident of Wyndemere Senior Living in Wheaton, IL, formerly of Chicago, Park Ridge, Mt. Prospect and Huntley, IL, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL. She was born December 10, 1928 in Chicago.
Arrangements by Friedrich- Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020