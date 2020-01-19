Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Lorenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion J. Lorenz


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion J. Lorenz Obituary
Marion J. Lorenz (nee Melka), age 91, a resident of Wyndemere Senior Living in Wheaton, IL, formerly of Chicago, Park Ridge, Mt. Prospect and Huntley, IL, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL. She was born December 10, 1928 in Chicago.

Arrangements by Friedrich- Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -