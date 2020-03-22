Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Marion Kaucky, (nee: Dafnis), age 90, at rest March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard F. Kaucky. Loving mother of Kathleen H. (Patrick A.) Vivirito, Leonard R. Kaucky and Robert G. Kaucky. Devoted grandmother of Patrick L. Vivirito, Theresa A. (Luigi) Sautariello and Anthony R. (Brittany) Vivirito. Great-grandmother of Kyria, Domenic, Ella and Phoebe. Dear sister of Helen Dafnis and the late Elaine (Aristotle) Sarlas and George (Barbara) Dafnis. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and her dear friends Darlene Lorenz and Donna M. Kanak. Memorials in honor of Marion to would be appreciated. Private family service and interment. Arrangements by Adolf Funeral Home –Willowbrook.630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
