Marion L. Eckholm, age 89, passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019. Marion was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Marion was the beloved wife of the late Erling. Loving mother of Linnea (Gene) Wineinger and Lori (Steve) Prang. Proud grandmother of Amy (Adam) Ostendorf, Sarah (Ian) Howe, Allison, Samantha and Michael. Great grandmother of Cora, Violet and Hailey. Dear sister and fond aunt of many. Family and friends to gather Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00AM at Little Home Church by the Wayside, 32W128 Army Trail Rd, Wayne, IL 60184. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbor Light Hospice at 1N131 County Farm Road, Winfield, IL 60190.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019