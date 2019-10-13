|
|
Marion L. Slowik, of Schaumburg. Beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Tom (Susan), Linda (Larry) Stetz, Diane (the late Raymond) Kosmicki) and Christopher (Kandee); caring grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 12; fond sister of Jack (Eileen) Hopkins.
Visitation Wednesday 3:00pm until 9:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 333 South Roselle Rd., Roselle, Funeral Thursday 9:15am at the funeral home to St. Marcelline Church for Mass 10:00am. Following Mass, burial will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or (630)529-5751
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019