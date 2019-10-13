Home

Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:15 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marcelline Church
Marion L. Slowik Obituary
Marion L. Slowik, of Schaumburg. Beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Tom (Susan), Linda (Larry) Stetz, Diane (the late Raymond) Kosmicki) and Christopher (Kandee); caring grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 12; fond sister of Jack (Eileen) Hopkins.

Visitation Wednesday 3:00pm until 9:00pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 333 South Roselle Rd., Roselle, Funeral Thursday 9:15am at the funeral home to St. Marcelline Church for Mass 10:00am. Following Mass, burial will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or (630)529-5751
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
