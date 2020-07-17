Marion L. Varsalona nee: Tummillo; Beloved wife of the late Robert; Devoted mother of Kathy and Bobette (the late James Rywelski); Dear sister of Stella, Antionette, Quinta, Julie, Rosemarie and the late Phyllis; Loving grandma of Tom (Taya) Izzo, Farrell Putman, Robert (Yola) Boszko, Michael Boszko and Natalie (Jeff) Amos; Adored great grandma of Gianna, Grace, Bobby, Jacob, Harper, Luke and Campbell; Dear aunt of man nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, family and friends are invited to gather 8:45 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment private. Visitation Sunday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info www.salernofuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Onward Neighborhood House, https://onwardhouse.org/