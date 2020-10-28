Marion Liesz age 92; Beloved daughter of the late John and Mary; Loving sister of Christine (John) Pfeffer, Ann (the late Joseph) Sicuro, the late Ruth Ann, the late Elizabeth (the late Don) Flood and the late Robert, Lieut. CFD (Elizabeth); Devoted aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt of many nieces and nephews; Cherished best friend of her caregiver, Beth. Marion was a retired 52 year employee of Underwriters Laboratories. Visitation Thursday 3:00 – 8:00 pm and Friday 8:00 am until time of funeral, 9:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Saint Julian Eymard Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com