Marion Liesz
Marion Liesz age 92; Beloved daughter of the late John and Mary; Loving sister of Christine (John) Pfeffer, Ann (the late Joseph) Sicuro, the late Ruth Ann, the late Elizabeth (the late Don) Flood and the late Robert, Lieut. CFD (Elizabeth); Devoted aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt of many nieces and nephews; Cherished best friend of her caregiver, Beth. Marion was a retired 52 year employee of Underwriters Laboratories. Visitation Thursday 3:00 – 8:00 pm and Friday 8:00 am until time of funeral, 9:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Saint Julian Eymard Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
OCT
30
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral
09:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Julian Eymard Church
