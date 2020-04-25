|
Marion L. Gustafson , 78, of Old Mill Creek, Illinois, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on February 17, 1942, in Iron Mountain, Michigan to the late Wallace and Evelyn Gustafson. She lived in the northern Chicago area for nearly 60 years where she worked for a local police department and was a bookkeeper for a local business. She and her partner of over 50 years, John Odh, also raised and bred champion German Shepherd dogs, often traveling across the country to attend competitions.
Marion was an avid Cubs and Packers fan, and made an annual trip to attend the Pine Mountain Ski Tournament whenever possible. She leaves behind 4 sisters, one brother, and many nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes there will be no formal funeral. A celebration of her life will held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020