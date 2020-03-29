Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Mayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Mayer Obituary
Marion Mayer, 96, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Mayer; loving mother of Alice (Phillip) Bishaf and the late Ronald Mayer; proud grandmother of David Bishaf, and Rebecca (Michel) Chagall, and adored great grandmother of June Bishaf and Ariel Chagall. Mrs. Mayer's family wishes to thank her dedicated caregivers Marvin, Juliette, Teresita and the wonderful staff at Selfhelp Home. Private services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Congregation Rodfei Zedek 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., Chicago, IL 60615 or The Selfhelp Home 908 W. Argyle St., Chicago, IL 60640. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home. Information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now