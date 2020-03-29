|
Marion Mayer, 96, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Mayer; loving mother of Alice (Phillip) Bishaf and the late Ronald Mayer; proud grandmother of David Bishaf, and Rebecca (Michel) Chagall, and adored great grandmother of June Bishaf and Ariel Chagall. Mrs. Mayer's family wishes to thank her dedicated caregivers Marvin, Juliette, Teresita and the wonderful staff at Selfhelp Home. Private services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Congregation Rodfei Zedek 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., Chicago, IL 60615 or The Selfhelp Home 908 W. Argyle St., Chicago, IL 60640. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home. Information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020