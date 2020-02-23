|
Marion N. "Toots" Robinson, nee Nachbauer, age 91, formerly of Morton Grove and Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Jack; dear mother of Jackie (Art) Josetti, John (Jo Nelle), Jeff (Bev), Jacey (the late George) Lesmes, and Jim (Sarah Howard); cherished "Cookie Ma" to 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; fond sister of Anna Davis and the late Helen Antich. Visitation, Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Saturday, March 7, at 10:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Av., Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2020