Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:15 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
8100 Niles Center Rd.
Skokie, IL
View Map

Marion N. "Toots" Robinson

Marion N. "Toots" Robinson Obituary
Marion N. "Toots" Robinson, nee Nachbauer, age 91, formerly of Morton Grove and Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Jack; dear mother of Jackie (Art) Josetti, John (Jo Nelle), Jeff (Bev), Jacey (the late George) Lesmes, and Jim (Sarah Howard); cherished "Cookie Ma" to 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; fond sister of Anna Davis and the late Helen Antich. Visitation, Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Saturday, March 7, at 10:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Skokie. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Av., Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2020
