Obituary Condolences Flowers Marion Messer was born February, 25, 1961 and died April 5, 2019. She left her adoring wife, Nicki Lee Artino, her puppy son, Joey, friends Jean Miller, Elaine Loeser, Portia Belloc Lowndes, Gayle Blitz, Torres (Iron Man) Ginn, Hillias (Magic) Goodman, brother Michael (Soldier Boy) Neel, and a vast Chicago family of loving people and dogs, too many to mention. She was cared for tenderly by the staff of JourneyCare Hospice at Rush University Health Center. Marion was the owner of "For the Love of Dog's", a Gold Coast dog walking service that turned into a neighborhood party wherever she went. The dogs had fun, the clients had fun, and people everywhere had fun. Marion owned a dictionary of pithy one-word sentences. "Greatness" comes to mind, when asked how she was doing. Wherever Marion saw a need, she found a way to fill it. Broken chair, broken heart, broken arm. She left things better than she found them everywhere she went. She came to pet sit, but she fixed your vacuum cleaner too. She put up fences to keep dogs from escaping. She fed and housed and clothed homeless people, and provided heaters for them in the winter. Don't ask how she found the electricity to power them, she just did. She gave haircuts to a tough homebound mafia litigator and shared her drawing talent with an aging artist. Marion saved sweet, overlooked remnants of that artist's work from the trash when she died. Marion was the pied piper of dogs, old, young, large, small, rich, poor, devil or angel. Marion, when sick with cancer, never failed to leap from her seat in the doctors' waiting room, and shout "Shazam" when her name was called. Light flared for that second in every heart in the room. She made the morose doctors laugh when she mentioned their colorful sox. You would notice her. She had style. Biker chick style. Tough girl style. Tough girl, gentle heart style. She was photogenic. Was a perfectionist. Had to look good. Was fastidious. Loved the Cubs and Bears and Hawks and even the Sox when required. Had a bandanna for every occasion. Her chicken soup cured the common cold. She rode a custom electric bicycle, with chopper handlebars -- red, of course, with leather saddlebags. She rode into our hearts and now, she has ridden out. Light has dimmed. Marion Messer took it with her. But she won't keep it. She will want us to have it, here, where we miss her so. A celebration of her enormous life will be arranged in warm weather. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries