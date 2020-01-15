|
|
Waldmann, née Anderson, Marion Patricia, 89, of Chicago passed away surrounded by family. She was the loving wife of the late James; loving mother of Kenneth, Lisa (John) Pometta and Patricia (Eric) Turunen; cherished grandmother of nine and treasured great grandmother of four. Visitation is Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4pm to 9pm at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Funeral mass at St. Matthias Church, 2310 W. Ainslie St., on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10am. Prayers at the funeral home at 9am. Interment to follow at Irving Park Cemetery. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020