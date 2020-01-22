|
|
Marion Rae Draper, age 89, passed away on January 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Edward Draper Jr. Loving mother of William Edward Draper III and the late Elizabeth Marion Draper. Cherished sister of Doris Vivian Orvis, the late Francis Wolf and Donald Blodgett. Proud grandmother of Dawn Diane Reed (nee Draper), Michelle Renee Draper, and William Edward Draper IV. Marion was a loving wife and caring mother who passed on her values to her two children. Lying in State Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the time of service 10:30 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Tinley Park, IL. Interment in Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont IL. Visitation Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60477.For information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020