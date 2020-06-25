Marion Shore, age 83, longtime resident of the Chicagoland area. Cherished daughter of the late James and Emma Shore. Loving sister of the late William (the late Leonilda) Shore. Marion was a lifelong educator working as a teacher and principal. Visitation Saturday, June 27th, 8-930 AM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Saturday, 930 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St. (Palos Hills) for 10 AM Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974-4410
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.