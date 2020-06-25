Marion Shore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Shore, age 83, longtime resident of the Chicagoland area. Cherished daughter of the late James and Emma Shore. Loving sister of the late William (the late Leonilda) Shore. Marion was a lifelong educator working as a teacher and principal. Visitation Saturday, June 27th, 8-930 AM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Saturday, 930 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St. (Palos Hills) for 10 AM Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974-4410



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral
09:30 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved