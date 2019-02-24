Marion "Nan" Stefo nee Hannafin, age 75, of Glenview, IL passed away February 21st. She was the beloved wife of the late James Stephen Stefo for 54 years. Marion attended the Marywood High School in Evanston and Loyola University of Chicago. She was one of the founding Eucharist Ministers at St. Catherine LaBoure, an active member in the Women's Guild at St. Catherine LaBoure and St. Raphael the Archangel, Member of the Board of Directors of Slovak American Charitable Association (SACA) at Rolling Hills Campus Nursing Home and Assisted Living, and a member of the Misericordia Women's Board. She was a loving mother of James Stephen, Jr. (Lucia Soberano) Stefo, Francesca Marie (Joseph) Lestinsky, Michael Christopher Stefo, and Christopher Michael (Elizabeth Reddington) Stefo; Grandmother of thirteen; Christian, Gabriella, James III, Marissa, Isabella, Victoria, Cecelia, Anthony, Thomas, Adriana, Angelina, Delila, and Jonathan. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Kathleen Cleary Hannafin; sister of Thomas Hannafin; sister-in-law of Andrew (Kathy) Stefo, the late John Stefo, and the late Thomas (Karen) Stefo; Aunt of Brad Stefo, Justin Stefo, Rebecca Jones, Taylor John Stefo, Linnea Nelson, and Andrea Stefo; Great aunt of Dominick Stefo, Viviana Stefo, Emilia Jones, Olivia Stefo, and Benjamin Stefo. Funeral Mass Monday, February 25, 2019 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment private, Saint Paul Cemetery, Odell, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Misericordia, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary