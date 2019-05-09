|
|
Marion Strain Yantis Schmidt, age 86, passed away on April 27, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. Marion was born in New York City on November 13, 1932 and lived in and around Chicago for most of her long life. She attended New Trier High School and was graduated from St. Catherine's School and Bennett College. Marion is survived by her children Clarissa Yantis Cutler (James Swinerton), Stuart Yantis Cutler, and Edith Cutler Hirtenstein (Scott Hirtenstein); her grandchildren Katherine Edith Grayson, William Thomas Grayson, Anne Yantis Cutler, Grace Marion Cutler, Jacob Cutler Hirtenstein and Max Hirtenstein; her sister Clarissa Yantis Downey and her nieces Marion Hanold, Catherine Nayman and Sarah Downey. Marion was predeceased by her son, Ralph William Cutler; her parents, Marion Strain Weiss and Frank Stuart Yantis; and her husbands William Brainard Cutler, Roy Thomas Byrd and Richard Sheldon Schmidt. Services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to The Wetlands Initiative, 53 W Jackson Blvd. #1015, Chicago IL 60604.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019